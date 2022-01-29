Springfield Community Gardens hosts community-supported agriculture workshop at Millsap Farms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Community Gardens is welcoming anyone who wants to learn more about community-supported agriculture to participate in a workshop Saturday afternoon at Millsap Farms.

Curtis and Sara Millsap are opening their farm to teach others about community-supported agriculture farming. The owners are hoping to teach about responsibilities such as planning for a continuous supply of quality produce to managing an array of crops. The workshop is also intended to help others understand the significance of a member workshare and financial aspects of CSA farming.

“People will hear all about Curtis’s trials and tribulations and experiences of having his own CSA for over a decade,” said Springfield Community Gardens Development Director Anna Withers. “Right now, he has more than 200 shares, so that’s a lot of produce to manage.”

It works like a subscription box, but subscribers support their neighbors instead of a major corporation. The Community Gardens of Springfield is able to host the event thanks to funding from the United States Department of Agriculture.

“I have been a member of CSAs and it’s been awesome,” said Withers. “You get excited to see what’s in your box that week, and then you’re always faced with vegetables that you haven’t used before. It’s a really fun opportunity to try new things and plan your meals around really fresh, delicious produce that has been grown by local hands.”

The workshop will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday and is free to attend. No registration is necessary. Just come out ready to learn. For more information on Springfield Community Gardens, CLICK HERE.

