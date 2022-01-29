Springfield police: Officer fatally shoots armed man after disturbance at apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department says an officer fatally shot an armed man Friday night after responding to a disturbance at an apartment complex.

Police say an officer shot and killed Mitchell R. Hooe, 28, from Arkansas. Next of kin have been notified.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday near the 1000 block of E. McDaniel Street.

Police responded to a call for a domestic disturbance at the apartment complex. When police arrived, they learned a woman and her children were inside the apartment, along with a man who was armed with a gun.

Investigators say the woman was not able to speak freely to officers, and it appeared she and her children were in immediate danger. Multiple officers forced entry into the apartment and confronted the man. While responding, one officer fatally shot the suspect inside the apartment.

Investigators say that officers performed life-saving measures on the suspect, but he died from his injuries on scene. The woman and her children were not injured. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Police did not confirm whether the suspect had fired shots prior to being shot by an officer. The Springfield Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting, and the case will be presented to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Multiple officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. The Springfield Police Department says the shooting marks Springfield’s first homicide of 2022.

