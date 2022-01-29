Advertisement

Stone County judge to decide in March if criminal case filed in Branson duck boat tragedy will proceed

duck boat victims
duck boat victims(KY3)
By Frances Watson
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge will decide whether or not to proceed with a criminal case against three former ‘Branson Ride The Ducks’ employees on Tuesday, March 8.

On July 19, 2018, a Stretch Duck 7 duck boat with 31 people on board capsized and sank in stormy weather near Branson.

Seventeen passengers, including nine from the same family and one crew member driving the boat, drowned that night, which became one of the deadliest boating accidents in United States history.

In their initial assessment, authorities blamed thunderstorms and winds that approached hurricane strength. The duck boat sank under high waves while winds around the area reached up to 70 miles per hour that day.

Investigators say Ride the Ducks had plenty of warnings about the severe weather, but the boat still launched more than 20 minutes after a thunderstorm warning was issued for Table Rock Lake.

In July 2021, the Missouri Attorney General and Stone County prosecutor filed 63 criminal charges against three employees on duty when tragedy struck.

Captain Kenneth Scott McKee and two supervisors, Curtis Lanham and Charles Baltzell, all face a slate of felonies that include at least 17 criminal charges each.

3 face criminal charges in the 2018 duck boat sinking on Table Rock Lake.
3 face criminal charges in the 2018 duck boat sinking on Table Rock Lake.(KY3)

Charges range from first-degree involuntary manslaughter to first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The new charges come seven months after a federal judge dismissed charges filed by federal prosecutors, concluding that they did not have jurisdiction.

“There was a severe weather event already taking place. Based on his training and experience, he should have never gone in the water that day. There were also folks the GM and the operations officer who should have known better too, and the consequences here were incredibly tragic,” said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

An affidavit from a Missouri Highway Patrol sergeant accuses McKee of failing to exercise his duties as a licensed captain by taking the Duck Boat onto the lake in stormy conditions.

“We are reviewing the charges. Expect not guilty pleas will be entered and will continue vigorously represent Mr. McKee,” J.R. Hobbs and Marilyn B. Keller, who represent the captain, said in a statement issued after criminal charges were filed last summer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly crash Friday night in Republic city limits.
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol asks for your help to identify woman’s body found by MoDOT mowers
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Whataburger eyes two new Springfield locations
Springfield School Board
Springfield School Board votes against temporary masking mandate

Latest News

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during...
REPORTS: Tom Brady retiring after 22-year NFL career
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Springfield police: Officer fatally shoots armed man after disturbance at apartment complex
4 killed, including 2 children, in Hot Springs, Ark. house fire
Branson named among top trending US destinations in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards