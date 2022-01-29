Two Springfield clinics Saturday plan to help seniors with property tax credits, renter rebates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two clinics Saturday will offer help to seniors seeking assistance with Missouri property tax credits and renter rebates.

SeniorAge, a nonprofit that has served thousands of seniors in southwest Missouri since 1973, will hold both clinics. The events are set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Southside and Northview Senior Centers.

“Many people depend on this money,” said Susan Hughes with SeniorAge. “This is an easy way for them to get this money back. To avoid them having to wait until March or April, we try to get as many people in as possible to get them done so they can get their money back.”

Walk-ins are welcome and no appointments are necessary for either clinic. Seniors who plan to attend are asked to bring their income information. Masks are also strongly encouraged.

If you can’t make it to one of Saturday’s clinics, contact SeniorAge and SeniorAge and schedule a time to get it done.

