Advertisement

Two Springfield clinics Saturday plan to help seniors with property tax credits, renter rebates

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two clinics Saturday will offer help to seniors seeking assistance with Missouri property tax credits and renter rebates.

SeniorAge, a nonprofit that has served thousands of seniors in southwest Missouri since 1973, will hold both clinics. The events are set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Southside and Northview Senior Centers.

“Many people depend on this money,” said Susan Hughes with SeniorAge. “This is an easy way for them to get this money back. To avoid them having to wait until March or April, we try to get as many people in as possible to get them done so they can get their money back.”

Walk-ins are welcome and no appointments are necessary for either clinic. Seniors who plan to attend are asked to bring their income information. Masks are also strongly encouraged.

If you can’t make it to one of Saturday’s clinics, contact SeniorAge and SeniorAge and schedule a time to get it done.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly crash Friday night in Republic city limits.
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol asks for your help to identify woman’s body found by MoDOT mowers
Springfield School Board
Springfield School Board votes against temporary masking mandate
Police investigate murder-suicide in Houston, Mo.
Police in Houston, Mo. investigating a murder-suicide
Whataburger eyes two new Springfield locations

Latest News

Mail theft reported in Greene County amid tax season, how to keep your documents safe
Family remembers legacy of Eugene and Marcus Maggard
Family remembers legacy of Akers Ferry operators after father and son die from COVID-19
Family remembers legacy of Akers Ferry operators after father and son die from COVID-19
mail theft.
Mail theft concerns growing in Greene County