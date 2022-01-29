Advertisement

UPDATE: Springfield toddler found safe after being reported missing

Emma Miller, 1, disappeared from her home in the 1500 block of South Golden.
Emma Miller, 1, disappeared from her home in the 1500 block of South Golden.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield toddler reported missing Friday has been found safe, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Police say 11-month-old Emma Miller was located safe after a CrimeStoppers tip. Police have also been in contact with her parents.

The Springfield Police Department has canceled the Endangered Person Advisory for Miller on Saturday after she was found safe.

------

ORIGINAL:

The Springfield Police Department asks for your assistance in locating a toddler police believe is in danger.

Emma Miller, 11 months old, disappeared from her home in the 1500 block of South Golden.

She is believed to be with her parents Montana Peebles, 20, and Joseph Miller, 28.
She is believed to be with her parents Montana Peebles, 20, and Joseph Miller, 28. Investigators say they left in a small black car with an unknown driver.(KY3)

She is believed to be with her parents Montana Peebles, 20, and Joseph Miller, 28. Investigators say they left in a small black car with an unknown driver.

Anyone with information relating to her whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

