US Marshals adopt Alex Reed case in Laclede County; Reed remains wanted

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Alex Reed is still wanted by authorities after failing to appear in court on a hit and run charge. The United States Marshals Service has adopted the case to help find him.

”We’ve asked the US Marshals to adopt the case,” said David Millsap, Laclede County Sheriff. “The US marshals are working the case and following up on several leads, and we continue to work with them.”

Police say Reed led law enforcement on a chase through Laclede and Webster Counties last week.

”We know Alex Reid was driver of the vehicle. His girlfriend was in the car, there was a an infant in the car. The infant is now in state care. The mother of the child is the ex-girlfriend of Alex Reed. She will more likely be charged with crimes. She had methamphetamine on her. He fled into the woods later was picked up by an associate,” said Sheriff Millsap.

The hit and run case happened in 2016. According to court documents, Reed ran a motorcycle driver off the road. The motorcyclist did not survive.

Sheriff Millsap said it is in Reed’s best interest to turn himself in.

”I would anticipate, as he continues to evade arrest, that more and more charges are going to build up. It’s so much simpler for him and to make the right decision, and that is to turn himself in and take care of what issues that he has without compounding those issues,” said Sheriff Millsap.

The Laclede County Sheriff is offering to anyone with information leading to the arrest of Reed.

