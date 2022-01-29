WATCH: Soldier surprises son at West Plains Elementary

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a heart warming homecoming you don’t want to miss.

Thursday third-grader Gavin Masterson got a surprise visit from his father, Dave Masterson, who just returned home from a ten-month long deployment with the Army Reserves.

Dave hid by some stairs until Gavin walked by. The boy then ran to embrace his father with tears of joy.

The district posted on its Facebook page, “We’re grateful to Dave for his service.”

Masterson returned from a ten-month-long deployment Thursday.

