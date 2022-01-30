Advertisement

Arkansas goes wire-to-wire in SEC/Big 12 win over West Virginia

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
(AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Au’Diese Toney scored 19 points and Arkansas never trailed to win its sixth straight, beating West Virginia in an SEC/Big 12 Challenge game, 77-68 on Saturday.

Arkansas is now 4-4 in the challenge series, going 4-0 at home and 0-4 on the road. The Razorbacks are now 2-0 against West Virginia, winning their first meeting 71-64 on Nov. 26, 2006, to win the Old Spice Championship.

The Razorbacks (16-5) led by as many as 19 points in the second half after JD Notae’s layup with 16:06 to play, but West Virginia rallied, getting within five points after a 13-0 run capped by a Jalen Bridges layup with 12:24 to make it 54-49.

Toney answered with five straight points to push the Razorbacks’ lead back to double digits and Jaylin Williams added a three-point play to make it an 8-0 run for a 62-49 advantage. The Mountaineers (13-7) got within 68-62 on Sean McNeil’s 3-pointer with 4:44 left, but Arkansas again pushed its lead back to double digits until Taz Sherman’s layup with :24 seconds left got West Virginia within nine with its final points.

Williams grabbed nine rebounds in the first half as the Razorbacks took a 38-29 lead and finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season, adding two steals and a pair of blocked shots. Notae finished with 15 points and Stanley Umude added 12 points and eight boards.

Kedrian Johnson, who came into the game averaging 4.5 points per game, led West Virginia with a season-high 18 in just his second game scoring in double digits. Sherman finished with 15 points and three steals and Malik Curry added 11 points off the bench.

Arkansas travels to face Georgia Wednesday. West Virginia will look to break its five-game losing streak Monday at No. 4 Baylor.

___

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly crash Friday night in Republic city limits.
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol asks for your help to identify woman’s body found by MoDOT mowers
Whataburger eyes two new Springfield locations
Springfield School Board
Springfield School Board votes against temporary masking mandate

Latest News

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin reacts after he was called with a technical foul during the...
No. 23 Iowa State pulls way from Missouri
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during...
REPORTS: Tom Brady retiring after 22-year NFL career
Britt Reid’s DUI trial date postponed until September
Bengals QB Joe Burrow grew up in Iowa as a Chiefs fan.
Joe Burrow’s dad shares pic of the Bengals QB wearing a Chiefs helmet as a child