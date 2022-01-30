Advertisement

Ex-Missouri State University professor, charged in 2016 murder case, returns to court Monday

Edward Gutting. (Greene County Jail)
Edward Gutting. (Greene County Jail)(KSPR)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A former Missouri State University professor accused of killing another professor will be back in front of a judge Monday for a pre-trial hearing.

Edward Gutting is accused of stabbing retired professor, Marc Cooper, to death in August 2016. Gutting has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, burglary and assault in the case.

The defense, the prosecution, and the judge are all expected to meet Monday. A range of documents and evidence could be presented before the case heads to trial.

Police records say Gutting forced his way into Cooper’s home in the University Heights neighborhood in Springfield and stabbed him to death. Cooper’s wife was also injured during the attack.

A judge previously delayed the trial several times after mental evaluations, though Gutting was recently found mentally competent to stand trial. Gutting’s attorneys say he’s still being held at a state mental facility.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Springfield police: Officer fatally shoots armed man after disturbance at apartment complex
Police are investigating a deadly crash Friday night in Republic city limits.
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic
Wednesday and Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Before the Bottom Drops Out
Family remembers legacy of Eugene and Marcus Maggard
Family remembers legacy of Akers Ferry operators after father and son die from COVID-19

Latest News

Wednesday and Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Before the Bottom Drops Out
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Atty. Gen.
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt joins lawsuit against Biden administration over CAM refugee and parole program
The new Greene County Jail is closer to completion after crews finished installing several key...
New Greene County Jail closer to completion, construction remains on time
Police in Hollister, Mo. surrounded a home Sunday morning in search of two men wanted for...
Three arrested in Hollister standoff involving SWAT officers, two wanted for felonies