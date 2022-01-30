Ex-Missouri State University professor, charged in 2016 murder case, returns to court Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A former Missouri State University professor accused of killing another professor will be back in front of a judge Monday for a pre-trial hearing.

Edward Gutting is accused of stabbing retired professor, Marc Cooper, to death in August 2016. Gutting has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, burglary and assault in the case.

The defense, the prosecution, and the judge are all expected to meet Monday. A range of documents and evidence could be presented before the case heads to trial.

Police records say Gutting forced his way into Cooper’s home in the University Heights neighborhood in Springfield and stabbed him to death. Cooper’s wife was also injured during the attack.

A judge previously delayed the trial several times after mental evaluations, though Gutting was recently found mentally competent to stand trial. Gutting’s attorneys say he’s still being held at a state mental facility.

