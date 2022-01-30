FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Colder air and wintry weather mix expected from Wednesday-Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for ice and snow potential between Wednesday and Thursday.

Models project a major winter event mid-week, but its unknown how much snow or ice may accumulate or where that may happen around southwest Missouri.

Forecasts are projecting colder air and rain as early as Tuesday night that could transition to sleet, ice or snow by Wednesday morning. Another wave of colder air could push across the Ozarks overnight Wednesday into Thursday with heavier bands of ice or snow possible during morning commutes.

