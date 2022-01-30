Lake of the Ozarks resort purchases Blue Cat Lodge sign used in ‘Ozark’

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - One Lake of the Ozarks resort will soon have a signature piece of ‘Ozark,’ a fictional Netflix series based on the region.

The Alhonna Resort at the Lake of the Ozarks shared on Facebook that it recently purchased “The Blue Cat Lodge” sign from the show. LakeExpo reports that the Blue Cat Lodge was originally modeled after the Alhonna Resort.

“Our realtor called and said the set director asked if we wanted to purchase the Blue Cat Lodge sign for Alhonna,” said the resort via Facebook. “Without a doubt…Yes!”

Alhonna Resort leaders plan to display the sign outside this summer for photo opportunities.

Netflix recently released the first part of the fourth and final season of “Ozark.” The series invovles money laundering and drug cartel-based drama, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as the main characters, Marty and Wendy Byrde. While the fictional show is based on the Byrde family’s experiences in the Missouri Ozarks, much of the filming takes place in Georgia.

