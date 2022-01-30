Advertisement

New Greene County Jail closer to completion, construction remains on time

The new Greene County Jail is closer to completion after crews finished installing several key...
The new Greene County Jail is closer to completion after crews finished installing several key parts in January.(Greene County)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The new Greene County Jail is closer to completion after crews finished installing several key parts in January.

Greene County leaders say crews recently finished installing security ceilings in the dorms, detention tables and evidence lockers. The next phase of construction includes padded cells and several other improvements.

The new jail is under construction near Division Street and Haseltine Road, near the Springfield-Branson National Airport. Greene County’s new jail will have around 1,400 beds and hold twice the current jail’s capacity. The current jail was built in 2001.

Moving the jail to this new location also creates an opportunity to relocate most of the Greene County Sheriff Office operations to one campus. Officials say the redesigned jail could save $95 million in staffing cost from the original resolution over the next 20 years due to indirect supervision being utilized. The new jail will offer more area to spread out the cell pods horizontally as opposed to vertically.

Leaders say the $127-million project is moving along smoothly and construction remains on time. Crews expect to complete construction in April 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Springfield police: Officer fatally shoots armed man after disturbance at apartment complex
Police are investigating a deadly crash Friday night in Republic city limits.
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic
Family remembers legacy of Eugene and Marcus Maggard
Family remembers legacy of Akers Ferry operators after father and son die from COVID-19
Wednesday and Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Enjoy the warmth before a winter blast

Latest News

Police in Hollister, Mo. surrounded a home Sunday morning in search of two men wanted for...
Three arrested in Hollister standoff involving SWAT officers, two wanted for felonies
The Alhonna Resort at the Lake of the Ozarks will soon have a signature piece of ‘Ozark,’ a...
Lake of the Ozarks resort purchases Blue Cat Lodge sign used in ‘Ozark’
A new inclusive playground is in the works for the city of Ozark.
Ozark, Mo. planning to open new inclusive playground this summer
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a 9-yard touchdown during the...
AFC Championship: Super Bowl visit on the line for Chiefs and Bengals