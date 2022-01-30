New Greene County Jail closer to completion, construction remains on time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The new Greene County Jail is closer to completion after crews finished installing several key parts in January.

Greene County leaders say crews recently finished installing security ceilings in the dorms, detention tables and evidence lockers. The next phase of construction includes padded cells and several other improvements.

The progression of the new Greene County Jail and Sheriff's Office is moving along smoothly!



This past week, crews finished installing security ceilings in the dorms, detention tables, evidence lockers and started on the padded cells along with many more improvements. pic.twitter.com/FHpPIAZlxk — Greene County MO (@GreeneCountyMO) January 28, 2022

The new jail is under construction near Division Street and Haseltine Road, near the Springfield-Branson National Airport. Greene County’s new jail will have around 1,400 beds and hold twice the current jail’s capacity. The current jail was built in 2001.

Moving the jail to this new location also creates an opportunity to relocate most of the Greene County Sheriff Office operations to one campus. Officials say the redesigned jail could save $95 million in staffing cost from the original resolution over the next 20 years due to indirect supervision being utilized. The new jail will offer more area to spread out the cell pods horizontally as opposed to vertically.

Leaders say the $127-million project is moving along smoothly and construction remains on time. Crews expect to complete construction in April 2022.

