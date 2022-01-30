No. 23 Iowa State pulls way from Missouri

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington scored 15 points and Tyrese Hunter added 14 as No. 23 Iowa State defeated Missouri 67-50 on Saturday as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Brockington converted all eight of his free throw attempts and made three 3-pointers for the Cyclones (16-5).

DaJuan Gordon led Missouri (8-12) with 15 points. Amari Davis scored 11.

“Izaiah is a guy who just makes things go his way,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We’ve seen that from him all year. He’s relentless. He brings tremendous energy and effort. And when you do that, things usually come around and go your way.”

Iowa State shot 58.3% in the second half and forced 18 Missouri turnovers for the game. The Cyclones seized control with a 15-0 run in the second half, building a 49-34 advantage.

Brockington, Caleb Grill and Aljaz Kunc hit consecutive 3-pointers during the scoring spree, pulling Iowa State out of an early funk.

“On offense we were patient,” said Kunc, who finished with 11 points. “We were looking for a great shot and we knocked some down.”

Missouri missed 10 of its first 11 shots in the second half.

Missouri began Saturday shooting 27.2% from 3-point range but hit three of its first six shots from behind the arc. Ronnie DeGray III hit the Tigers’ third 3-pointer, capping a 9-2 run that gave Missouri a 25-20 lead.

The Cyclones made just one of their first ten 3-point tries and shot 34% overall in the first half.

That didn’t prevent Iowa State from heading into halftime with an 8-0 run and 32-29 lead.

“Our guys were doing a great job setting the tone when the ball came over half court, disrupting right away,” Otzelberger said. “We communicated when we were switching screens, to make sure we were keeping a bod in front.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State capped off a strong week. The Cyclones lost five of seven games, before winning three days earlier at Oklahoma State (84-81 in overtime), snapping a 24-game conference road losing streak. Missouri has now lost five of its last six games.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday, a rematch of a Jan. 11 contest won by the Jayhawks, 62-61. Missouri hosts Florida on Wednesday.

