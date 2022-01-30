Advertisement

Ozark, Mo. planning to open new inclusive playground this summer

A new inclusive playground is in the works for the city of Ozark.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A new inclusive playground is in the works for the city of Ozark.

The new playground will be installed at Neal and Betty Grubaugh Park at 907 East Parkview Street. The city hopes to open the playground this summer and has branded it as a place where “Everybody Can Play.”

The playground will include an ADA-accessible swing, specially engineered to secure children with mobility limitations safely. A large portion of the play structure will also be wheelchair accessible, allowing activities for children in sitting and standing positions. Organizers say the Play area flooring was designed with mobility devices in mind to make the park easier to maneuver for everyone.

Several sponsors have helped out with the playground, including CC Links, The Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions Club of Ozark, Utopia Club, Cosmopolitan Club, 4C Sertoma, Equilibrium Therapy, Mo-Yak Fishing, and Impact 100 Ozark.

CLICK HERE for a recent video from the city of Ozark that includes some renderings and plans of the playground.

