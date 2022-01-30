Advertisement

SWAT officers surround a home in Hollister, Mo. in search of 2 men

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Hollister, Mo. surrounded a home Sunday morning in search of two men wanted for felonies.

The standoff happened in the 100 block of Lynne Circle.

Investigators say police saw the two men commit a felony Saturday night. The men took off on foot, making it to the home. They barricaded themselves inside the home and began pointing weapons at the officers. SWAT officers quickly surrounded the home, working to negotiate the men out of the home.

Police in Hollister received assistance from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Department.

