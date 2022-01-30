Prim scores 23 to carry Missouri St. past Evansville

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Gaige Prim scored 23 points and Isiaih Mosley had 14 points and eight rebounds and Missouri State beat Evansville 72-58 on Saturday night.

Donovan Clay added 11 points and 13 rebounds and Lu’Cye Patterson had 10 points for Missouri State (16-7, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference).

Jawaun Newton scored 18 points, Shamar Givance 17 and Preston Phillips grabbed 12 rebounds for the Purple Aces (5-15, 1-8).

