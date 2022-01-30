Scott Regional Technology Center graduate donation impacts Monett community

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A graduate of the Scott Regional Technology Center is giving back to students to provide them with a brighter future.

Greg Huse is the co-owner and COO of Tempest Energy. He credits his time in technical education for his success, and he is now providing a way for students to follow their dreams.

“Greg stated that this building and the people in this building had a huge impact on guiding the direction of his life and the ability to start a career and go down a path that he never dreamt possible for himself,” said Eric Roller, Director of the Scott Regional Technology Center.

While in school, Greg served as the Monett Skills USA Chapter President. After graduating, he joined the military, where he put the skills he learned into practice.

“A lot of the classes I took here in business technology allowed me to formally write emails, formally write prepared notes for my officers and different leadership [notes] in the military,” said COO of Tempest Energy, Greg Huse.

Now he’s giving back to the school that lead him to become an executive and co-owner at the energy company.

“The donation was a substantial donation of tremendous value, and we’ve got it’s kind of multi-faceted in what we’re going to do with that donation,” said Roller.

Greg Huse’s gift will also provide building and technology upgrades for classrooms. Teachers say this gift will provide students with a sustainable future and the community with a skilled workforce.

“Students come here because they want to learn a marketable skill,” said Career Services Coordinator Anessa Garner-Ash. “They want to learn a skill that facilitates a positive future, not only for themselves, but also [to help] sustain their community.”

Administrators say that this gift will impact students for generations to come.

“I’m from this environment, so I know the different struggles that kids might have affording college or affording just day-to-day operations,” said Huse. “Knowing that that’s allowing them to fulfill something in their life, that’s humbling for me because I know we’re able to provide that to them.”

Greg’s gift will also provide scholarships for students who want the enroll in college, enlist in the military or find gainful employment through a marketable skill.

