Springfield restaurants prepare for large crowds Sunday ahead of AFC Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local restaurants in the Springfield area are preparing for large turnouts Sunday with a third straight Super Bowl appearance on the line for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Sunday.

Many restaurants expecting crowds are planning to follow safety precautions.

“We expect our entire bar section to fill up and our entire restaurant,” said Caylin Fuller, assistant manager of Coyote’s Adobe Café in Springfield. “This past year, because of COVID, we installed some insulation in our patio and we’ve sectioned it out.”

Coyote’s Adobe Café, located on Glenstone Avenue, is known for hosting these games and they have plexiglass between booths. Employees are also encouraged to mask up.

“Last year was kind of disappointing because we were having limited occupancy due to city rules with COVID,” said Fuller. “Now that we’re able to have a full restaurant, we are excited.”

The restaurant is pre-making wings, touchdown shots and many more items in order to be prepared.

According to Coyote’s Kitchen Manager Jared Presley, the restaurant was dealing with supply chain issues before the Super Bowl last year that limited the availability of some items. This year, the restaurant made sure to pre-order wings.

“We have hundreds and thousands of wings ready to go,” said Jared Presley, Kitchen Manager. “Supply chain is a big problem for us though and we are having trouble getting a lot of products.”

To-go boxes, sauces and wings are all some of the items impacted by supply chain issues.

In previous years, the restaurant held watch parties outside. This year, the restaurant can hold watch parties inside because the City of Springfield no longer has a masking or social distancing ordinance in effect.

