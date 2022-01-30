Advertisement

Three arrested in Hollister standoff involving SWAT officers, two wanted for felonies

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested three people Sunday morning in Hollister after an hours-long standoff involving SWAT officers and at least two men wanted for felonies.

Police surrounded a home overnight Saturday into Sunday morning in search of two men. An hours-long standoff developed in the 100 block of Lynne Circle.

Investigators say police saw the two men commit a felony Saturday night. The men took off on foot and hid inside of the home. Police say they barricaded themselves inside the home and began pointing weapons at the officers. SWAT officers quickly surrounded the home, working to negotiate the men out of the home.

Police in Hollister received assistance from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Department.

No major injuries have been reported in the standoff. Formal charges are pending, but no names have been released in the investigation.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

