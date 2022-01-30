Traffic delays likely after water main break in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Traffic delays are expected near one south Springfield intersection Sunday as crews work to repair a broken water main.

The broken water main is located near the Campbell Avenue and Battlefield Road intersection. Crews says it could take 4-6 hours to repair the broken water main. Despite the water main break, no boil advisories have been issued at this time.

The latest details from City Utilities via a Facebook live:

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

