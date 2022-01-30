Advertisement

WATCH: Chiefs-themed drone show lights up Kansas City sky ahead of AFC Championship

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs treated fans to a one-of-a-kind performance in the sky Saturday on the eve of the AFC Championship.

KSHB, the NBC affiliate of Kansas City, shared video of a Chiefs-themed drone show that lit up the downtown Kansas City skies. The performance featured 180 drones, which flew through the sky to create Chiefs logo and other displays in celebration of the team’s playoff run.

The Chiefs partnered with Image Engineering, a Baltimore-based company, to present Saturday’s drone show above Union Station, KSHB reports. The largest display was nearly 400 feet wide.

Organizers spent nearly 80 hours to design the show. If the Chiefs win Sunday, Kansas City officials say there will be two more shows in the sky ahead of the Super Bowl.

A third straight Super Bowl appearance is on the line Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

