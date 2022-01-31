Advertisement

Applications open for spring managed turkey hunts in Missouri

Drawing results will be posted starting March 15.
A tom turkey unfurls its feathers hoping to attract a female as it moves through a field on...
A tom turkey unfurls its feathers hoping to attract a female as it moves through a field on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Chad Plein
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri turkey hunters can apply online during February for 2022 spring turkey managed hunts through the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) website at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey/turkey-spring-managed-hunts. Managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted starting March 15.

The spring turkey hunting youth portion will be April 9 and 10 with the regular spring season running April 18 through May 8.

Detailed information on spring turkey hunting will be available in the MDC 2022 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold beginning in March.

To learn more about turkey hunting in Missouri, visit MDC’s website at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.

Buy Missouri hunting permits from numerous vendors around the state, online at mdc-web.s3licensing.com/ or through the MDC free mobile app -- MO Hunting -- available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures will warm to around 60° this afternoon, making it the warmest day of the week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Get ready...winter is coming back
Police in Hollister, Mo. surrounded a home Sunday morning in search of two men wanted for...
Three arrested in Hollister standoff involving SWAT officers, two wanted for felonies
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for ice and snow...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Colder air and wintry weather mix expected from Wednesday-Thursday
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Springfield police: Officer fatally shoots armed man after disturbance at apartment complex
Edward Gutting. (Greene County Jail)
Ex-Missouri State University professor, charged in 2016 murder case, returns to court Monday

Latest News

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing start in February on NBC.
NBC’s Olympics Coverage
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by...
Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of...
Bengals top Chiefs in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play from the sideline during the first half of...
Chiefs vs. Bengals: AFC Championship Game