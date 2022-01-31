Advertisement

Earthquake strikes northern Oklahoma

Earthquake hits near Enid, Okla.
Earthquake hits near Enid, Okla.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENID, Okla. (KY3) - A stronger than usual earthquake struck Monday morning in Oklahoma.

U.S. Geological Survey reports the earthquake registered a 4.5 around 11 a.m. The epicenter is located north of Enid, near the Kansas state line. There is no early indication of any significant damage.

The earthquake is one of nearly a dozen reported across the state in the past 24 hours.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Get ready...winter is coming back
Police in Hollister, Mo. surrounded a home Sunday morning in search of two men wanted for...
Three arrested in Hollister standoff involving SWAT officers, two wanted for felonies
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for ice and snow...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Colder air and wintry weather mix expected from Wednesday-Thursday
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Springfield police: Officer fatally shoots armed man after disturbance at apartment complex
Edward Gutting. (Greene County Jail)
Ex-Missouri State University professor, charged in 2016 murder case, returns to court Monday

Latest News

Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Get ready...winter is coming back
MoDOT preparing for a multi-day winter storm this week
Lacey Stokes
Judge sentences Marshfield, Mo. insurance agent after stealing plea
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain will turn to ice and snow