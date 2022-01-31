Earthquake strikes northern Oklahoma
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ENID, Okla. (KY3) - A stronger than usual earthquake struck Monday morning in Oklahoma.
U.S. Geological Survey reports the earthquake registered a 4.5 around 11 a.m. The epicenter is located north of Enid, near the Kansas state line. There is no early indication of any significant damage.
The earthquake is one of nearly a dozen reported across the state in the past 24 hours.
