Earthquake strikes northern Oklahoma

ENID, Okla. (KY3) - A stronger than usual earthquake struck Monday morning in Oklahoma.

U.S. Geological Survey reports the earthquake registered a 4.5 around 11 a.m. The epicenter is located north of Enid, near the Kansas state line. There is no early indication of any significant damage.

The earthquake is one of nearly a dozen reported across the state in the past 24 hours.

