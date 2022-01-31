Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued for much of the Ozarks

Winter Weather/KY3 News
Winter Weather/KY3 News(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for some wild winter weather in the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of the Ozarks. It begins Tuesday evening. It lasts through Thursday. The counties include:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Barton, Mo.
  • Benton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Henry, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for freezing rain, sleet, and snow accumulations. Expect disruptions in travel and power outages where ice accumulates.

