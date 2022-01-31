FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued for much of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for some wild winter weather in the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of the Ozarks. It begins Tuesday evening. It lasts through Thursday. The counties include:

Barry, Mo.

Barton, Mo.

Benton, Mo.

Camden, Mo.

Cedar, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Henry, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Laclede, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

Maries, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Morgan, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Vernon, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for freezing rain, sleet, and snow accumulations. Expect disruptions in travel and power outages where ice accumulates.

Stay ahead of any changes in the forecast with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

Download it for Apple products.

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple (KY3)

Download it for Droid products.

KY3 Droid QR Weather App (KY3)

