Greene County offering pandemic-related Emergency Rental Assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County is one year into helping people who’ve been affected by the pandemic pay their rent and utility bills. The money is coming from the federal government’s $900 billion COVID-relief package and there have been two rounds of Emergency Rental Assistance funding.

So far Greene County has distributed almost $9 million to over 2,000 households with the assistance of six local organizations including OACAC, Consumer Credit Counseling Service, Council of Churches, CPO, Salvation Army, and Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri.

“We understand there’s a lot of people living paycheck-to-paycheck and COVID-19 interrupted their ability to take care of those payments,” said Greene County Budget Officer Jeff Scott. “It’s not charity. It’s just taking care of a bump in the road that was uncontrollable.”

“Every week we talk to families that are just desperate,” said OACAC’s Keith Mullins. “When we tell them we can help them they sometimes cry.”

“One client was a domestic violence survivor and she had a brand new baby,” recalled Jeannine Allen with Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri. “She lost her home and everything. I was able to help her pay to get into a new home and pay her rent ahead. She found daycare for her daughter and was able to start back to college and still work to keep up their rent.”

Kristina Witt with the Salvation Army described a client whose “daughter got sick with COVID and died which left her to deal with all of the bills by herself. She had no income because she was still waiting on disability. She was six months behind on her rent and we were able to get her caught up on that. She had been through so much trauma in the last year so to be able to do that for her was awesome.”

And the efforts of all those organizations have not gone unnoticed.

“Since we’ve been so good about awarding money at about one-and-a-half times the rate of the national average, we’re going to get another $6.6 million that we can deliver directly to our residents in Greene County,” Scott said.

That means that Greene County will have over $13 million additionally available and county residents can apply for the ERA funds by going to the county website (greenecountymo.gov) and clicking on the green Rental Assistance icon on the homepage.

Those ERA funds are only available for Greene County residents but non-county residents can apply through the state program at mohousingresources.com/safhr.

On the Greene County ERA application you’ll notice there are three eligibility requirements:

1.) Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.

“For our paperwork, we just have to have somebody sign to a statement that they’ve been affected (by COVID-related issues),” Scott explained. “So it’s a self-attestation. It’s a relatively easy hurdle to take care of.”

2.) Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

“That just means your past-due on your rent or utilities or you don’t have a way to pay your upcoming rent or utilities,” Scott said.

3.) Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income.

That’s an equation that you don’t have to figure out yourself. The website has the incomes already posted based on the number of people in your household.

You will have to go in person to one of the agencies to apply and you will have to bring paperwork.

That will probably include:

--A listing of every individual living in the household

--Copies of State ID’s or similar identification and income information for every individual 18 years or older

--Either 2020 Tax return or past 60 days of income sources that are reported on a tax return

--Documentation of unemployment for at least one of the individuals or a reduction in pay due to COVID-19

--Past-due rent and utility bills and/or notices of eviction

--A copy of your lease agreement

--Contact information for your landlord

“Those agency partners will go through specifically what they’d like you to bring,” Scott said. “And they will help you fill out the application. It’s a pretty easy application now. It started a lot more cumbersome but the federal government wanted to get this money out quicker and has really reduced the requirements.”

Scott also pointed out the ERA funds can help you pay your bills up to 18 months and that some of the organizations may have a backlog of appointments so you may not get in to see them immediately.

But officials do encourage you to try if you qualify.

“Never be too proud to ask for help,” Allen said. “Everybody needs help at some point in their life.”

