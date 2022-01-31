Advertisement

Hubble captures image of galaxies resembling ‘Star Trek’ spaceship

An image take by the Hubble Space Telescope shows two galaxies that look similar to a spaceship...
An image take by the Hubble Space Telescope shows two galaxies that look similar to a spaceship in "Star Trek."(NASA)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – Captain Kirk is not the only one boldly going where no man has gone before.

NASA revealed an image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope which shows a galactic pair near a third galaxy. Any “Star Trek” fan will probably recognize the shape they make.

The two galaxies in the upper right appear to be interacting with one another. Together, they resemble the famous starship on “Star Trek,” the U.S.S. Enterprise.

An image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope shows an area of space where stars are formed.
An image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope shows an area of space where stars are formed.(NASA)

It was just one of two epic photographs taken by the Hubble. NASA also released a photo of an area where stars are formed, called “the Chameleon Cloud Complex.”

The bright blue glow is created by young stars reflecting off the surrounding nebulae.

