Judge sentences Marshfield, Mo. insurance agent after stealing plea

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Marshfield insurance agent who pleaded guilty to defrauding an elderly couple.

Lacey Stokes will spend seven years in prison. She pleaded guilty to three felony counts of stealing at least $750. The Webster County prosecutor filed charges against Stokes in May.

Investigators say an elderly couple filed a police report over Stokes’ actions. Investigators say the couple paid $5,300 in premiums for auto, farm, home, and a cabin and boat dock through L Stokes Agency. The couple learned the insurance company never received payment for the policies.

An investigator contacted the Missouri Department of Insurance and found an active investigation into the business practices of Stokes. The state is investigating nine cases against her.

