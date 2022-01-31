Authorities capture Laclede County man on the run after pursuit
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have arrested a man on the run in Laclede County for more than a week.
Sheriff David Millsap says Alex Reed was arrested shortly before noon.
Law enforcement wanted Reed after failing to appear in court on a hit and run charge from 2016. Investigators say Reed ran a motorcycle driver off the road. The motorcyclist did not survive. Reed is also accused of leading law enforcement on a pursuit through Laclede and Webster Counties in mid-January.
The United States Marshals Service assisted in the search. The Laclede County sheriff offered a reward leading to his capture.
