Authorities capture Laclede County man on the run after pursuit

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have arrested a man on the run in Laclede County for more than a week.

Sheriff David Millsap says Alex Reed was arrested shortly before noon.

Law enforcement wanted Reed after failing to appear in court on a hit and run charge from 2016. Investigators say Reed ran a motorcycle driver off the road. The motorcyclist did not survive. Reed is also accused of leading law enforcement on a pursuit through Laclede and Webster Counties in mid-January.

The United States Marshals Service assisted in the search. The Laclede County sheriff offered a reward leading to his capture.

