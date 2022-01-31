Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Lab/Hound mix was found with a black nylon collar

This Lab/Hound mix was found on north Roosevelt in Springfield
By Leigh Moody
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog was found with a collar on, so someone is likely looking for her.

Josh Doss with animal control says, “she’s in relatively good shape. She’s a little on the thin side but she’s very athletic and energetic so that might be part of it.”

Despite being thin, the Lab/Hound mix’s coat is in good condition and her nails are trimmed.

Someone found her running loose in the 2000 block of north Roosevelt last week. She’s very friendly and came right up to the person so they were able to get her into their car and take her to the shelter.

Animal control thinks she’s about two to three years old. Unfortunately, she didn’t have any tags or a microchip.

If you recognize her or have a lost or found animal, contact animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also submit them to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook
Animal control

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

