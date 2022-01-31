Advertisement

Mercy provides COVID-19 care through text messages

Mercy said even if the patient doesn’t have severe symptoms, there’s tremendous value in providing a peace of mind that someone is available and there to check
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you come down with COVID-19 and your health care provider is through Mercy, you should expect multiple text messages. This is through the COVID-19 at Home Program.

Dr. Carter Fenton, the director of Mercy’s Virtual Acute Care Program, says this is a way for the hospital to check on patients with COVID-19 without them coming in for a visit. The program is two weeks long and patients will receive daily texts asking about their conditions.

“How they’re doing, any worsening of symptoms, any change in symptoms or any flat out any concerns,“ said Fenton. “If they answer no, it sets itself off.

If the patient responds yes it sends a trigger to Mercy and a member will reach out for the next plan of action.

Mercy also sends out a text asking how their mental health is. One question is: ‘Are you currently experiencing a decreased sense of joy and meaning in life?’ Then the patient will rate it with no, slightly, significantly, or severely.

”You’ve got COVID, which induces a lot of fear,” said Fenton. “There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world and everyone’s lives. So this was an opportunity to allow our mental health and spiritual health team the chance to reach out to patients.”

Fenton said even if the patient doesn’t have severe symptoms, there’s tremendous value in providing peace of mind that someone is available and there to check in.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Get ready...winter is coming back
Police in Hollister, Mo. surrounded a home Sunday morning in search of two men wanted for...
Three arrested in Hollister standoff involving SWAT officers, two wanted for felonies
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for ice and snow...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Colder air and wintry weather mix expected from Wednesday-Thursday
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Springfield police: Officer fatally shoots armed man after disturbance at apartment complex
Edward Gutting. (Greene County Jail)
Ex-Missouri State University professor, charged in 2016 murder case, returns to court Monday

Latest News

More than a hundred people gather to protest the confirmation of Missouri’s DHSS director
Missouri Gov. Parson defending his choice to run state's health department
Greene Co. residents who need financial assistance for rent or utilities because of pandemic...
Greene County offering pandemic-related Emergency Rental Assistance
Prosecutors charge 3 following 11-hour long standoff in Hollister, Mo.