Mercy provides COVID-19 care through text messages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you come down with COVID-19 and your health care provider is through Mercy, you should expect multiple text messages. This is through the COVID-19 at Home Program.

Dr. Carter Fenton, the director of Mercy’s Virtual Acute Care Program, says this is a way for the hospital to check on patients with COVID-19 without them coming in for a visit. The program is two weeks long and patients will receive daily texts asking about their conditions.

“How they’re doing, any worsening of symptoms, any change in symptoms or any flat out any concerns,“ said Fenton. “If they answer no, it sets itself off.

If the patient responds yes it sends a trigger to Mercy and a member will reach out for the next plan of action.

Mercy also sends out a text asking how their mental health is. One question is: ‘Are you currently experiencing a decreased sense of joy and meaning in life?’ Then the patient will rate it with no, slightly, significantly, or severely.

”You’ve got COVID, which induces a lot of fear,” said Fenton. “There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world and everyone’s lives. So this was an opportunity to allow our mental health and spiritual health team the chance to reach out to patients.”

Fenton said even if the patient doesn’t have severe symptoms, there’s tremendous value in providing peace of mind that someone is available and there to check in.

