New home for lemurs at Dickerson Park Zoo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3NEWS RELEASE) - Ring-tailed lemurs Alastor and his daughter, Basil, will get a first look at their new exhibit Monday, January 31, at 2:00 p.m. at Dickerson Park Zoo.

The new exhibit features indoor and outdoor access, which will not only allow the lemurs to be on exhibit year round, but also provides a more enjoyable viewing experience for guests.

The exhibit, designed by head keeper Tracy Campbell, was built by Campbell and the Africa zookeepers. The eight-month project utilizes the east side of the giraffe building and features a variety of levels and play structures for the two lemurs.

