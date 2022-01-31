Ozark, Mo. prepping for possible renewal of a tax for upgrading transportation

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Board of Directors of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce has voted unanimously to support and endorse the City of Ozark’s 3/8-cent transportation tax renewal.

Five years ago, voters approved a 3/8-cent transportation tax for improvements in Ozark city limits. The measure will be up for renewal in April.

Adam Kreher, the owner of Architect TDP in Ozark, said the road expansion is great for building up the town.

“It’s pretty incredible,” said Kreher. “When you actually can get the community on board and get them to realize how much it’s going to impact our lives.”

Jordan Gloyd, the vice chairperson of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce said 37.5 cents of every $100 will go into one large fund that helps pay for transportation projects. Previous projects include the expansion of Jackson and South streets, in addition to Riverside Bridge.

Gloyd said this tax is great for providing upgrades around town.

“It’s had a major impact,” said Gloyd. “Another way to think of it is the city has completed 20 years of projects in five years with this tax.”

Ozark resident Torin Brooks said he agrees with the expansion.

“I think more traffic coming by helps local business tremendously,” said Brooks. “A lot of these places that only are known to locals are now getting more and more visibility to outsiders.”

Gloyd said getting more people into the town without the traffic is key.

“If we’re going to welcome new people, whether that’s residents or tourists, we need to be able to get them around the town,” said Gloyd. “If you’re stuck in traffic for an hour, that’s no fun for anyone.”

Kreher said more roadways creates more opportunities.

“We would love to see Ozark become a tourist destination,” said Kreher. “We want to actually bring [people] in and engage them into our town. I think that’s a perfect opportunity.”

