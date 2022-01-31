Pineapple Whip’s ‘Whip Solstice’ returns to Springfield for eighth straight year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A taste of summer returns mid-winter as Springfield staple Pineapple Whip holds its eighth annual ‘Whip Solstice’ event throughout the next week.

The event is usually held in mid-January, but had been postponed several times this year due to inclement weather and other setbacks. However, after a series of delays, ‘Whip Solstice’ is underway. Pineapple Whip served its first customers of winter Friday afternoon and plans to open for business several days next week.

Pineapple Whip will be served from noon to 10:30 p.m. on these upcoming days:

Monday, Jan. 31

Friday, Feb. 4

Saturday, Feb. 5

Sunday, Feb. 6

Organizers are taking a break from Tuesday-Thursday due to inclement weather in the forecast. The Whip Solstice will be held at Pineapple Whip’s location at 3850 S. Campbell Ave. near Krispy Kreme.

“We always had people tell us how much they missed us when we closed up for the winter,” said Zach Fortner, who has worked for the 48 year old family-owned business since his childhood. “We hatched the Whip Solstice as more of a joke and a way to make our die-hards happy. We never dreamed more than a few people would show up. I guess people just really want a break from winter and I think we help with that in a small way. If you told me when we started it there would ever be an 8th Annual Whip Solstice, I probably would have laughed, but we’ll keep doing it as long as people keep coming.”

Customers will have the option to walk up to order next to space heaters or order via drive-thru.

In addition to the traditional Pineapple flavor, there will be a rotating second flavor served each day. Pineapple Whip will also have a limited quantity of pints in several flavors, including Mango-Peach, Strawberry-Kiwi, Lemon-Berry, Grape, Orange and Banana-Pomegranate.

For more information on Pineapple Whip and “Whip Solstice,” CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.