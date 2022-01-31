Advertisement

Pineapple Whip’s ‘Whip Solstice’ returns to Springfield for eighth straight year

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A taste of summer returns mid-winter as Springfield staple Pineapple Whip holds its eighth annual ‘Whip Solstice’ event throughout the next week.

The event is usually held in mid-January, but had been postponed several times this year due to inclement weather and other setbacks. However, after a series of delays, ‘Whip Solstice’ is underway. Pineapple Whip served its first customers of winter Friday afternoon and plans to open for business several days next week.

Pineapple Whip will be served from noon to 10:30 p.m. on these upcoming days:

  • Monday, Jan. 31
  • Friday, Feb. 4
  • Saturday, Feb. 5
  • Sunday, Feb. 6

Organizers are taking a break from Tuesday-Thursday due to inclement weather in the forecast. The Whip Solstice will be held at Pineapple Whip’s location at 3850 S. Campbell Ave. near Krispy Kreme.

“We always had people tell us how much they missed us when we closed up for the winter,” said Zach Fortner, who has worked for the 48 year old family-owned business since his childhood. “We hatched the Whip Solstice as more of a joke and a way to make our die-hards happy. We never dreamed more than a few people would show up. I guess people just really want a break from winter and I think we help with that in a small way.  If you told me when we started it there would ever be an 8th Annual Whip Solstice, I probably would have laughed, but we’ll keep doing it as long as people keep coming.”

Customers will have the option to walk up to order next to space heaters or order via drive-thru.

In addition to the traditional Pineapple flavor, there will be a rotating second flavor served each day. Pineapple Whip will also have a limited quantity of pints in several flavors, including Mango-Peach, Strawberry-Kiwi, Lemon-Berry, Grape, Orange and Banana-Pomegranate.

For more information on Pineapple Whip and “Whip Solstice,” CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Springfield police: Officer fatally shoots armed man after disturbance at apartment complex
Ice and snow move into the Ozarks Wednesday and Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Before the Bottom Drops Out
Police are investigating a deadly crash Friday night in Republic city limits.
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic
Family remembers legacy of Eugene and Marcus Maggard
Family remembers legacy of Akers Ferry operators after father and son die from COVID-19

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by...
Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip
Missouri hospitals ask office workers to help nurses
Ice and snow move into the Ozarks Wednesday and Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Before the Bottom Drops Out
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of...
Bengals top Chiefs in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip