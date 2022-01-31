Advertisement

Police investigate 2 deaths at Springfield’s National Cemetery

Police investigate deaths at Springfield's National Cemetery.
Police investigate deaths at Springfield's National Cemetery.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the deaths of two men inside the grounds of the Springfield National Cemetery.

An employee found the bodies around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The Hazelwood National Cemetery is located near Glenstone and Seminole.

Investigators say there are no signs of trauma on the bodies. Police are working with the federal government in the investigation. Police have not released any identification of the two men.

