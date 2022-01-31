Police investigate 2 deaths at Springfield’s National Cemetery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the deaths of two men inside the grounds of the Springfield National Cemetery.

An employee found the bodies around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The Hazelwood National Cemetery is located near Glenstone and Seminole.

Investigators say there are no signs of trauma on the bodies. Police are working with the federal government in the investigation. Police have not released any identification of the two men.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.