Police investigate shots fired at two Springfield spots Sunday, looking for SUV in both cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired from two locations Sunday, and investigators believe a dark-colored SUV is connected with both cases.

The first call came around 3:30 p.m. near East McDaniel Street and the general area of Price Cutter. Police say there is evidence of shots fired and at least one suspect taking off in a dark-colored SUV. Police are checking with nearby businesses for security footage.

A similar call came around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of S. Nettleton Avenue. Police say there was evidence of shots fired and witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored SUV.

No injuries have been reported in either case, but police say the same suspect is possibly connected to both investigations. Police are looking for a dark-colored SUV, though have not yet determined the make and model of the wanted vehicle.

If you have any information on the shots fired or the wanted vehicle, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

