Prosecutors charge 3 following 11-hour long standoff in Hollister, Mo.

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County prosecutor charged three suspects following an 11-hour-long standoff in Hollister Saturday into Sunday.

SWAT officers and multiple law enforcement agencies responded. A judge ordered Jason Lloyd, Justin Lloyd, and Chrystal Pledger held in the Taney County jail without bond.

Hollister Police responded to 186 Lynne Circle in Hollister Saturday night for a report of people barricaded inside. Officers say Jason Lloyd and Crystal Pledger fled from deputies following a felony assault outside of the city. Investigators say the two were inside the home with Justin Lloyd. The standoff lasted until 9 a.m.

”When officers arrived the subjects inside the house were yelling outside the windows and they had displayed a handgun out one of the windows and stated they would shoot law enforcement,” said Brad Sheriff Daniels.

Investigators say the three suspects inside said they had multiple firearms, such as AR-15′s and shotguns. At one point they threw what appeared to be a large, possibly professional-grade firework out the window at officers. According to investigators, it created a large detonation near the home and started a small fire.

After several hours, tactical units breached the home. Investigators say that’s when the three broke through the floor of the home and attempted to hide.

Jason Lloyd and Chrystal Pledger face second-degree assault and armed criminal action. Justin Lloyd is charged with assault and felony resisting arrest.

Taney County Prosecuting Attorney William Duston says numerous law enforcement agencies assisted with the arrests.

”We appreciate everything the Hollister Police Department did in this situation, and we certainly appreciate the fact that Taney County Sheriff’s Office was able to assist and was able to call in the Springfield Police Department who also came down,” said Duston.

Sheriff Daniels says a standoff like this can be very physically demanding on everyone involved.

”We were very fortunate it could have turned out a whole lot different than it did and we’re glad we were able to end it peacefully,” Sheriff Daniels said.

The prosecutor says more charges are possibly pending.

