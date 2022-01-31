Springfield residents prep for winter weather this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the winter weather coming this week, the time to prepare is now.

“We did beef up our inventory on it because with what’s coming it’s going to be a real good thing to have,” Bob Bowman from Westlake Ace Hardware says.

Bowman says they got all their inventory stocked up for things that protect pipes.

AAA reminds frozen pipes is one of the most common homeowners insurance issues they see this time of year. They say getting ahead can save you time and money. The same goes for checking the outside of your home.

“[Check the] exterior of your home [to] make sure there’s no trees or branches that when they are covered in ice or snow could fall on your roof,” Nick Chabarria, spokesperson for AAA tells KY3.

