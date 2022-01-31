On Your Side: Advice on hiring a tax pro and filing your own returns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you had a major life change in 2021 like a new spouse, new kid, new job it might be easier to hire a professional tax preparer.

Here are three things to keep in mind if you’re hiring a pro to file your taxes.

Go with someone highly recommended. Check with your family, friends and read reviews. Check credentials. A tax preparer should at least have what’s called a PTIN -- which is an IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number.

Make sure you hire someone you can reach year-round.

“The IRS likes to send notices in the summer,” said Tiffany Cossey, an accounting professor at Drury University. “If you get a notice, you want to make sure you can talk to your tax preparer in the summer and you don’t have to try to track someone down from a closed office.”

Software and online programs can be great tools if you file your own. Taxpayer beware. Know this! Print off a copy of your return. Put it somewhere safe. Here’s why:

“I’ve talked to several people in the past who have called me after the fact, trying to figure out how to get a copy of their tax return. They went through a site and filed for free. Or a paid site, but they couldn’t get access to their return until after the fact. Either they forgot their user name and password or the site blocked them from being able to get a copy of their return,” said Cossey.

If you have a simple return, you might be able to file for free. Click here.

Also, there’s The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Volunteers will file your taxes for free if you qualify. Click here to find a location near you.

