Zookeepers at Dickerson Park Zoo treating 3 eagles for lead poisoning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo are treating three eagles sick from lead poisoning.

Stephanie Zec, the zoo’s veterinarian, says she believes when people hunt with lead bullets, they are killing more than just the deer. When the lead shot scatters or a carcass is left behind eagles ingest those lead fragments. The lead rapidly absorbs into their system and causes toxicity.

The most recent case was an eagle found almost drowning in the Finley River.

“Hunters are conservationists,” said Zec. “We are just trying to educate people to know that if you’re using a lead bullet, there is more than just the deer that you’re killing. There are nontoxic bullets that could be used, like copper that we advocate for because we don’t see the toxicity with copper bullets as you see in the lead (bullets).”

The zoo can conduct in-house monitoring and test the blood levels because of recent donations. The zoo is launching a campaign called “get the lead out.”

