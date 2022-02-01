Advertisement

Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school

Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.(CNN, POOL)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say two students were shot, one fatally, outside a suburban Minneapolis school.

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said the students were shot about 12:07 p.m. outside South Education Center.

The surviving student was in critical condition at a local hospital.

Henthorne said suspects fled and police searched the area. South Education Center has about 200 students, according to its website, which describes it as a school that offers special education programs and an alternative high school, with students as young as prekindergarten.

District 287 Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski said the students were shot near the school’s front entrance.

She said parents and students were being reunited Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major winter event
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Prepare today! Big winter storm coming.
Winter Weather/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Police investigate deaths at Springfield's National Cemetery.
Police investigate 2 deaths at Springfield’s National Cemetery
Pehorn14/Macks Creek, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: What is that in the sky Monday night?
More than a hundred people gather to protest the confirmation of Missouri’s DHSS director

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 3,500+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 8,700 new cases
An active shooting situation was reported on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday.
Suspect arrested amid active shooter report at Virginia college
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., arrives for the vote to temporarily fund the government, at the...
Sen. Luján suffers stroke, expected to make ‘full recovery’