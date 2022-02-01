Advertisement

Child tax credit payments: What’s next?

As tax season begins, millions of households with children are receiving IRS letter 6419 and experts say it’s important. (Source: CNN, IRS, POOL, HOUSE TV)
By Karin Caifa
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – As tax season begins, millions of households with children are receiving IRS letter 6419, and experts say it’s important.

Carolina Bruckner, managing director of the Kogod Tax Policy Center at American University, said the letter documents how many children the IRS is aware of that you have or dependents that qualify for the child tax credit.

“It tells you how much payment the IRS made on your behalf throughout 2021,” Bruckner explained.

The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly advances on 2021 tax credits for children under 17 years old.

The payments are part of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan signed by President Joe Biden in March.

The IRS rolled out a childtaxcredit.gov for people to research how much they should have received and how much they did receive.

The number on the letter should represent half of the amount to which a household was entitled. The other half can be claimed on a 2021 return.

There were no payments in January.

According to Megan Curran of the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at the Columbia University School of Social Work, research shows the payment helped lower child poverty rates and child hunger.

“The number one use of the child tax credit payments has been on food,” Curran said.

In addition to reviving the tax credit payments for 2022, Biden’s stalled “Build Back Better” bill would boost funding for the overstretched IRS if passed.

Without that, Bruckner urges taxpayers to seek help early, especially with pandemic-era programs.

“This has created just an extraordinary amount of work, with fewer folks to actually do that work than at any other time, and this is also compounded by the reality of the pandemic,” Bruckner explained.

The filing deadline for most taxpayers is April 18.

