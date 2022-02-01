City Utilities prepared to tackle possible power outages during winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited C.U. News Release) - In advance of the approaching weather system, all operations groups at City Utilities are preparing for weather related emergencies.

“Tracking and preparing for weather events is a task we do regularly, and our teams are prepared to respond to the worst forecast conditions,” said Gary Gibson – City Utilities President and CEO. “Supplies are in place and our teams are ready to respond to events created by the weather.”

The City Utilities power grid is built to an industry standard capable of one-half to three-quarters an inch of ice on lines. Factors of breaking trees, wind gusts, and traffic impacts, are situations that contribute to power outages.

Customers are reminded to call 1-888-863-9001 to report a power outage. Crews will respond to restore power as rapidly as possible.

While generators are helpful during power outages, remember to operate them outside in a well-ventilated area. Garage or basement placement is extremely dangerous and if using space heaters, items should be a minimum of three feet away and the heater should be on a hard, level surface.

On Wednesday, February 2, CU Transit will begin operating on an 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. holiday schedule because of the expected traffic and road conditions. Access Express will be available. Delays could occur due to driving conditions.

