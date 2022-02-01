Advertisement

Fire damages 3 buildings on the square in West Plains, Mo.

Becca Harper/West Plains, Mo.
Becca Harper/West Plains, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) -A fire damaged at least three buildings on the square in West Plains Tuesday morning.

The fire department says the fire started in one building. It spread to two other buildings. We are not hearing of any injuries.

The fire department remains on the scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm warning starts at midnight tonight for Missouri and continues through Thursday...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Prepare today! Big winter storm coming.
Winter Weather/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Police investigate deaths at Springfield's National Cemetery.
Police investigate 2 deaths at Springfield’s National Cemetery
Pehorn14/Macks Creek, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: What is that in the sky Monday night?
More than a hundred people gather to protest the confirmation of Missouri’s DHSS director

Latest News

A winter storm warning starts at midnight tonight for Missouri and continues through Thursday...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Prepare today! Big winter storm coming.
Major winter storm on the way
File image of someone shoveling snow.
Required to remove snow from sidewalks? What a Springfield city ordinance means for you
Required to remove snow from sidewalks? What a Springfield city ordinance means for you