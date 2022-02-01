Fire damages 3 buildings on the square in West Plains, Mo.
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) -A fire damaged at least three buildings on the square in West Plains Tuesday morning.
The fire department says the fire started in one building. It spread to two other buildings. We are not hearing of any injuries.
The fire department remains on the scene.
