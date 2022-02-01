Grocery stores getting busy ahead of winter weather across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People across the Ozarks are already prepping for that incoming winter blast.

Grocery stores in Springfield saw quite a rush of customers on Monday, ahead of anticipated winter storms this week. If you are planning to pick up a few items at the grocery store, you may want to prepare for some bare shelves. You may also want to prepare for some longer than usual lines.

Checkout lines occasionally stretched into nearby aisles at the Springfield HyVee on Monday.

“I’m trying to beat the rush before the storm this week,” said shopper Nicole Stokes. “I didn’t quite expect them to be this long yet, but yes, they are already stacking up.”

Other shoppers said they came in for their ordinary grocery routine, but loaded up on a few items anyway.

”We came in for dinner tonight, but we decided to get a couple extra things because the snow is headed our way,” said shopper Mary Weber.

A few said they think the stampede of customers could stick around until the snow hits.

”I do believe it’ll be busier tomorrow, everybody trying to prepare for the storm not knowing when it will hit for sure and how it will hit,” Stokes said.

You may find some empty shelves if you take a walk around stores in town.

”Yeah it’s pretty crowded,” Weber said. “A lot of the basic stuff is kind of scarce on the shelf right now, but they’re doing a pretty good job getting more out there.”

Milk is a hot ticket item among many shoppers. Eggs and other dairy items are as well. Certain meats, including chicken, were also a popular item.

Some shoppers also wanted to stock up on paper products.

”We were running low on some paper goods,” Stokes said. “I definitely wanted to get out early to get those because they do seem to go quicker during these times.”

Despite Monday’s surge and heavy demand, many shoppers said workers seemed to refill items pretty quickly. People who shopped on Monday said they have some tips for others who plan to head to the store before any snow hits the area.

“Be prepared to wait,” Stokes said. “Get what you need. Don’t overbuy.”

