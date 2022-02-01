Harrison, Ark. couple charged with theft against former company

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The former owners of Advantage Air and Service, a Harrison business, have been arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including theft and an attempt to evade or defeat taxes.

Investigators say Kennith Ray Allen, 69, and his wife, Glynna Allen, 54, face charges in connection with the alleged theft. In 2017 Advantage Air and Service changed ownership when Chris Freeman bought the company from his in-laws the Allens. Freeman kept the two on to assist in running the business.

”I think it happens more often than people realize when people buy a company that is existing,” said Daniel Barnes, who gave us a reaction to the charges. “They know the ins and outs, they know the books, and try to take advantage a lot of times.”

Investigators say the Allens stole in excess of $60,000 from the company on multiple business transactions Freeman was not made aware of.

”It’s going to be hard at Thanksgiving, that families in for a treat,” said Barnes.

He told law enforcement he believed his in-laws had stolen money from his business. He said he had discovered emails, falsified invoices, and evidence the former owners had profited from jobs his employees had performed. Freeman said he was continually struggling financially despite the business’ sales increasing yearly. He said Glynna Allen served as the company’s bookkeeper while Kennith Allen assisted with certification checks and work orders.

“I hope they’re able to work through it, jail isn’t nice for anybody so hopefully restitution is acceptable,” said Barnes.

Harrison Police Department did not wish to speak on the matter on camera saying the case is still an open investigation.

The two have been charged with:

- 3 counts of theft of property

- Unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime

- Computer Fraud

- Attempt to evade or defeat taxes

- Falsifying a business record

A judge set bond at $25,000 each.

