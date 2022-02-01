MoDOT asks for you to plan ahead as winter storm nears

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri is in the path of a powerful winter storm that forecasters say will bring sleet, freezing rain and ice in advance of 12 inches or more of snow.

The Missouri Department of Transportation advises Missourians not to travel through the end of the week. Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri in preparation for this severe winter storm forecast.

“Crews will be focused on working the interstates and major routes through the storm, so smaller roads may not be touched for up to a couple of days,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “With bitter cold temperatures forecast on the back end of the storm, it will make clearing the roads a slow process through the end of the week and into this weekend.”

This winter storm has the potential to create extremely hazardous driving conditions for most of the state. Emergency, road maintenance, and government officials are all urging individuals to stay home and give plow crews and emergency responders room to work. If you must travel, get to your destination ahead of the storm and be prepared to stay there.

All available MoDOT crews will be out across the state working 12-hour shifts throughout the day and night, but staffing is still short across the state due to turnover and sickness.

Check current Missouri road conditions on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones. You can also find road conditions and warnings by following MoDOT on Facebook and Twitter or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.