More than a hundred people gather to protest the confirmation of Missouri’s DHSS director

By Marina Silva
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - More than a hundred people gathered at the Missouri State Capitol to protest the appointment of Donald Kauerauf as the director of the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

They gathered outside the senate lounge where a confirmation hearing was taking place. Many had signs and stickers supporting their beliefs, while inside the senate lounge, Director Kauerauf answered questions from senators about his position. He did tell the committee he did not agree with vaccine mandates and will not be implementing them here.

“They don’t work and we shouldn’t recommend them,” said Kauerauf.

He also said he did not agree with the federal government’s decision to try and have vaccine mandates on small businesses.

Many other appointed positions defended their position but were not as many questions as Kaurauf was.

