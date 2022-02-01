Advertisement

PHOTOS: First all-electric passenger plane preps to fly

Caption
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The world’s first all-electric passenger plane is almost ready to hit the skies.

The company Eviation calls this new aircraft “Alice.” Its prototype first debuted in 2019.

The Israeli company says the electric commuter plane can carry up to nine passengers for one hour and has a maximum cruise speed of 287 miles per hour.

Since December, it has been going through low-speed taxi tests in Seattle. A high-speed taxi test could come in the next few weeks.

Eviation’s CEO says “Alice” may be just weeks away from its first flight.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major winter event
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Prepare today! Big winter storm coming.
Winter Weather/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Police investigate deaths at Springfield's National Cemetery.
Police investigate 2 deaths at Springfield’s National Cemetery
Pehorn14/Macks Creek, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: What is that in the sky Monday night?
More than a hundred people gather to protest the confirmation of Missouri’s DHSS director

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 3,500+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 8,700 new cases
An active shooting situation was reported on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday.
Suspect arrested amid active shooter report at Virginia college
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., arrives for the vote to temporarily fund the government, at the...
Sen. Luján suffers stroke, expected to make ‘full recovery’
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school