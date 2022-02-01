Advertisement

Police identify 2 found shot to death on grounds of Springfield’s National Cemetery

Police investigate deaths at Springfield's National Cemetery.
Police investigate deaths at Springfield's National Cemetery.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified the bodies of two men found dead on the grounds of Springfield’s National Cemetery.

Police say, Mark D. Young, 38, and Justin S. Baker, 46, of Springfield died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers found the bodies Monday afternoon at the cemetery at 1702 East Seminole. Police say the two men knew each other and had been living together. The Springfield Police Department’s Criminal Division is investigating.

Detectives ask any witnesses to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm warning starts at midnight tonight for Missouri and continues through Thursday...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Prepare today! Big winter storm coming.
Winter Weather/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Police investigate deaths at Springfield's National Cemetery.
Police investigate 2 deaths at Springfield’s National Cemetery
Pehorn14/Macks Creek, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: What is that in the sky Monday night?
More than a hundred people gather to protest the confirmation of Missouri’s DHSS director

Latest News

A fire damaged at least three buildings on the square in West Plains Tuesday morning.
Fire damages 3 buildings on the square in West Plains, Mo.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Major winter storm on the way
Fire damages 3 buildings on the square in West Plains, Mo.
Major winter event
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Prepare today! Big winter storm coming.