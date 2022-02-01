Police identify 2 found shot to death on grounds of Springfield’s National Cemetery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified the bodies of two men found dead on the grounds of Springfield’s National Cemetery.

Police say, Mark D. Young, 38, and Justin S. Baker, 46, of Springfield died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers found the bodies Monday afternoon at the cemetery at 1702 East Seminole. Police say the two men knew each other and had been living together. The Springfield Police Department’s Criminal Division is investigating.

Detectives ask any witnesses to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

