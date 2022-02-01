Preventing wells from freezing starts with heat source

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - If you live past city limits most likely your water source comes from a well, and with the winter storm approaching there’s a chance the well could freeze. Michael Holden with Hewitt-Messenger Well Drilling and Pump Service said it’s for a well to freeze.

“If you don’t have a heat source somewhat in that well house, garage, or basement. If it’s cold enough or if it goes below thirty degrees it’s typical that it’s going to freeze,” said Holden.

That’s why it’s important to have a heat source like heating tape or a space heater. A thermal plug can also help with your electric bill.

“Once the actual unit is plugged into it below a certain degree it will kick the unit on to have a heat source,” said Holden. “Once it gets to a certain degree it will kick off and shut that heat source off.”

He said repairs can start at $200. Being prepared can save you money and the hassle.

“If people aren’t aware, pay attention or try and get that heat source we will probably get at least 50 at the most,” said Holden. “If they don’t get something in there. The windshield is supposed to be horrible. That’s going to be killer on those wells.”

Hewitt-Messenger assisted more than 150 customers last year during the BIG freeze.

